OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma ranks among the worst states nationwide in fundraising gender parity in the state Legislature, according to a new study by the National Institute on Money in Politics.
In Oklahoma, male lawmakers outraised their female counterparts by a median $24,253 from 2016-19, the analysis found. Female lawmakers raised a median $84,396 while male legislators raised a median $108,649.
Oklahoma had the 11th worst disparity.
Male candidates in Texas, New Jersey, California, Ohio and Georgia were the Top 5 states where male lawmakers most outraised female lawmakers. Meanwhile, female lawmakers in Virginia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Colorado outraised their male counterparts by the widest margin.
The analysis looked at campaign contributions to lawmakers who currently serve in the Legislature and have operated at least one campaign from 2016-19. Lawmakers who haven’t yet run for reelection were excluded from the analysis. The analysis also omitted self-financed contributions.
“That sounds about right to me,” said Sara Jane Rose, executive director of Sally’s List. “I just watch my candidates, and what they’re raising. It’s very frustrating for (women candidates). They’ll have nights when they’re on the phone for two hours, and they’ll raise $100. That’s just tough.”
She said female candidates in Oklahoma’s urban areas typically find they have more fundraising power than their counterparts running in more rural district seats, which were traditionally held by men. Women of color, meanwhile, face even more challenges trying to solicit campaign donations, Rose said.
Rose’s group encourages and supports female candidates seeking political office. The group works with women from any party as long as they have a “progressive” platform.
“The way to raise money is to get on the phone every night for several hours, and call a list of people who are in your district, who have donated in the past,” Rose said.
Fundraising is critical to running a campaign for state legislative office, said Rebekah Herrick, a political science professor at Oklahoma State University.
“In Oklahoma, I think you need to raise money to be viable,” she said. “If a candidate can’t mail out fliers, or buy yard signs and those types of things, they’re just going to be completely invisible because there’s not tons of media coverage about them.”
Herrick said not being able to raise money makes it difficult to be viable, but people tend to give money to candidates they think will do well.
Some special interest groups are less likely to give female candidates funding if there’s a perception women are less likely to win. Political action committees are essentially trying to buy access, she said.
“If women are perceived as being less viable than men, it would be more difficult for them to raise money,” Herrick said.
Historically, she said female candidates seeking congressional and gubernatorial seats have raised as much as their male counterparts.
Attorney Beverly Atteberry is in a tight runoff race for the Republican nomination for state representative in Tulsa legislative district.
Her male opponent, Mike Masters, has greatly outraised her heading into Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff election.
He’s reported raising nearly $15,000 in individual campaign donations to Atteberry’s nearly $4,250.
Atteberry said she is purposely being selective accepting donations. She said she knows every single donor personally.
“You have to be careful who you accept money from because you might have conflicts later,” she said. “That’s not fair to the voters because you have a conflict of interest to one of your donors. I’m not reaching out to strangers or people who I have no idea what they would want in the future.”
She also believes candidates should contribute a significant amount of their own money into their campaigns because it shows sincerity about running for public office.
Atteberry has given more than $7,000 to her legislative campaign, financing reports filed with the State Ethics Commission show.
Still, she said she isn’t surprised that male lawmakers generally outraise their female counterparts.
She said it partially boils down to the same reason that women often make less than men in the workplace.
“Women don’t like asking for money,” she said.
