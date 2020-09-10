OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Claims for unemployment benefits in Oklahoma are declining after reaching record levels during the coronavirus pandemic, the state Employment Security Commission reported Thursday.
First-time weekly claims for the week ending Sept. 5 totaled of 5,241, and continuing claims numbered 103,903, down from 6,019 initial claims and 119,571 continuing claims from a week earlier, according to the commission.
The OESC reported a record 93,885 initial claims in early May and more than 182,000 continuing claims in late June as the state reopened following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s shutdown of many businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
The state’s July unemployment rate was reported at 7.1%, according to the OESC, down from 14.7% in April, with August numbers scheduled to be released later this month.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Thursday reported the death of a second inmate who tested positive for COVID-19. The male inmate from Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington was admitted to an Oklahoma City hospital more than a week ago with COVID-19-related symptoms and died on Wednesday, the agency reported. The man’s name was not released.
A female inmate from the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft died Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
