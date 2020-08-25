OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Patients at the The Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City will each be allowed two visitors starting Wednesday, while some adults at University of Oklahoma hospitals in Oklahoma City and Edmond will be allowed one visitor each, OU Medicine announced Tuesday.
The hospitals have been limiting visitor numbers in recent months in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Oklahoma State Health Department on Tuesday reported 54,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 650 from Monday.
The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Two visitors, up from one, will be allowed to visit child patients at the same time, OU Medicine said. Adult patients in the emergency rooms and acute care areas at the OU Medical Centers in Oklahoma City and Edmond meanwhile will be allowed one visitor each.
The visitors must be designated and cannot be changed during the patient’s stay, must pass a screening and wear a mask.
The health department has reported 744 deaths in the state due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
