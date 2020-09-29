OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain has become the first state trooper in Oklahoma to die of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Capt. Jeffery Sewell, 58, of Atoka died Saturday at a Denison, Texas, hospital where he had been treated for the virus for about three weeks, OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart said Tuesday.
Stewart said it was not clear how Sewell contracted the virus and that no other troopers have died, but 12 others have been infected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.