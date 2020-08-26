Oklahoma health department developing new virus alert plan

FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Tulsa Health Department director Dr. Bruce Dart takes part in a news conference in Tulsa, Okla. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to revise the state's COVID-19 alert system, which some state health officials have said is not "helpful" for areas at high risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, health department spokesperson Rob Crissinger said Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020. Tulsa Health Department Director Dart have said the four-tiered system announced in July and based on statewide hospitalization rates does not reflect regional outbreaks of the virus and hospitalizations in specific areas. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP, File)