OKLAHOMA CITY — State corrections officials said Wednesday they're continuing to explore the possibility of using inert gases to conduct future executions.
“The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is currently evaluating nitrogen hypoxia as a possible method of execution in the future, including evaluating possible means of administration,” said Justin Wolf, a spokesman for the agency.
A 2015 law allows nitrogen hypoxia if lethal injection is declared unconstitutional or the drugs needed to put inmates to death are unavailable. But despite years of apparent starts and stops, Oklahoma officials have yet to finish developing the protocols to implement it.
Wolf said the agency plans to rely on its current lethal injection procedure to conduct the upcoming scheduled execution of John Marion Grant at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester if it is allowed to go forward. A federal appeals court issued a temporary stay on Wednesday.
The state’s current procedure relies on a three-drug cocktail — Midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride — inserted into an IV.
But that method has drawn scrutiny following several problematic executions, as well as prolonged executions elsewhere involving the use of midazolam. Officials have also complained that it has become increasingly difficult to procure the needed execution drugs.
No Oklahoma inmate has been executed since 2015 following a bungled procedure in 2014 that meant an inmate required more than 40 minutes to die. In 2015, an execution was carried out with a different drug that was not approved under state protocols. A second execution was halted after a similar issue was discovered.
Grant, 60, was convicted in 1998 of fatally stabbing cafeteria prison worker Gay Carter while he was serving time for robbery at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.
Former Attorney General Mike Hunter said in 2018 that medical evidence showed that using nitrogen or other gases such as argon or helium is “the safest, the best and most effective method available.”
Officials at the time had said the chemical element likely would be administered using a specially designed gas mask. Individuals who are exposed to excessive amounts of the inert gases have reported experiencing fatigue, dizziness, headache, loss of breath and eventually loss of consciousness, Hunter has said.
A spokeswoman for Attorney General John O’Connor, who was recently appointed to post following Hunter’s resignation, did not return an email seeking comment about whether O’Connor supported the alternative method of execution, how close the protocols are to completion, and when it could potentially first be used.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, who chairs a House criminal justice and corrections committee, said he’s had meetings about protocol development.
He said the state had struggled to find a manufacturer willing to provide the device to administer the deadly gas because of fears of lawsuits and liability.
“Finding the mechanism to put it out, it has been a problem for quite some time,” Humphrey said. He said, though, that he’s pretty certain that issue has not been resolved.
Wolf, the AG’s spokesperson, declined comment.
Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, said in addition to struggling to develop an execution protocol, state officials also have struggled to find anyone willing to sell them nitrogen gas. His group doesn’t oppose the death penalty, but is critical of the way in which it’s administered.
“It was another case of the Oklahoma Legislature acting first and thinking second,” Dunham said. “The Legislature (was) frustrated at the state’s difficulty in obtaining lethal injection drugs and its incompetence in carrying out lethal injection executions.”
Dunham said lawmakers decided that because nitrogen is everywhere in the air, it would be easy for the state to obtain. They also argued that it would be a “swift and painless execution process,” he said.
He said lawmakers didn’t consult any medical evidence and didn’t consider the possible dangers to witnesses and prison staff before passing the law.
“They just plowed ahead and did it,” Dunham said. “After the fact it became clear that this was another case of wishful thinking and poor planning.”
Dunham said Oklahoma could have developed an execution protocol by building a gas chamber or strapping “a death mask” onto a prisoner, but because of the secrecy surrounding executions, the public knows little about the plans.
He said if a protocol were ultimately developed, it would face legal challenges, but not because anyone is saying nitrogen hypoxia wouldn’t work.
“They’re saying we don’t know, and that it’s inappropriate to be experimenting on people,” Dunham said. “Whether that is grounds for a constitutional challenge remains to be seen. There will be a challenge. We don’t know how that will affect this prospect of success.”
State law also allows for death by firing squads or electric chair.
