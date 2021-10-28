MCALESTER, Okla. — John Marion Grant convulsed nearly two dozen times and Oklahoma prison officials wiped vomit from his face before his death was pronounced at 4:21 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Associated Press writer Sean Murphy, who was one of five media witnesses, compared Grant’s death to the 2014 Oklahoma execution of Clayton Lockett — who writhed in agony for roughly 43 minutes before his death, and whose death raised questions about the use of the death penalty.
“I’ve never seen an inmate vomit,” Murphy told reporters. “I’ve witnessed about 14 executions and I’ve never witnessed that before.”
Briefing reporters not selected to witness the execution, Murphy said Grant’s convulsions were similar to what he witnessed in the Lockett execution, although he added that Lockett “appeared to be somewhat conscious.”
It was the state’s first execution since January 2015 when a series of controversies led to a moratorium.
Grant, 60, was serving a 130-year sentence for several armed robberies when he was charged with killing prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter. Witnesses say he dragged Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank. He was sentenced to die in 1999.
Paula Gay Carter, daughter of the victim, released a statement Thursday after the execution.
“At least now we are starting to get justice for our loved ones,” the statement reads. “The death penalty is about protecting any future victims. Even after Grant was removed from society, he committed an act of violence that took an innocent life.”
Before the curtain was raised to allow witnesses to see into the execution chamber, Grant could be heard yelling, “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!” He delivered a stream of profanities before the lethal injection started.
The state used the same three-drug cocktail Thursday on Grant that it had used for Lockett’s execution; an investigation later found an IV also was not properly administered in Lockett’s thigh.
Other witnesses also said Grant convulsed and then vomited after prison officials administered midazolam — the first of Oklahoma’s three-drug cocktail used in executions.
Oklahoma uses midazolam to first render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant and finally potassium chloride to stop the heart. Attorneys for several Oklahoma death row inmates have raised questions about the effectiveness of midazolam in court challenges.
A three-judge U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Denver on Wednesday had stayed the executions for Grant and Julius Jones, who is scheduled to die next month. However, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the stay in the final hours leading up to Grant’s death.
The Supreme Court order Thursday also lifted the stay on Jones’ execution, which is set for Nov. 18. Jones — whose case gained national notoriety and celebrity supporters — is set to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday for a clemency hearing.
Grant’s execution started shortly after 4 p.m. Murphy said Grant appeared to lift his head, started breathing heavily and convulsed before executioners wiped vomit from his face before medical personnel declared him unconscious at 4:15 p.m.
Executioners administered the second round of drugs one minute later, and Grant’s breathing stopped around 4:17 p.m., witnesses said.
Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow announced the execution was complete and Grant’s time of death was 4:21 p.m.
Outside the prison, a small group of death penalty abolitionists gathered to oppose the execution.
Members of the Catholic Church, Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Death Penalty Action and Witness to Innocence were among the groups represented.
The Rev. Bryan Brooks, pastor of the Church of St. Benedict in Broken Arrow, said: “We’re here to show a peaceful opposition to the use of capital punishment. There’s been a presence from the Catholic Church here for every execution that’s taken place since 1990.”
Brooks said his group also was there to pray for Gay Carter, the woman Grant was convicted for killing in 1998, and for her family.
“We will pray and lift her up,” Brooks said.
The pastor also said they were there to pray for Grant and his family, and the correctional officers who were involved in the execution.
“We do this as part of our witness to being pro-life,” Brooks said.
Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, said the number of people who opposed the death penalty in the nation shows that the process does not work.
“That’s a signal that people are waking up to hold the death penalty as a bad public policy,” Bonowitz said. “It doesn’t protect us; we can be safe from people who have done horrible things without killing them because that’s what we do the vast majority of the time.”
Bonowitz encouraged legislators to take another look “at not fixing the death penalty” but abolishing it.
Separate protests were also held outside the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion and online via Zoom by the groups.
O’Hanlon and James work for the McAlester News-Capital. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
