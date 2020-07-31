OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court has rejected a request for a new hearing by a death row inmate convicted in the 2012 burning death of a woman he had dated.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday turned down the request by Donnie Harris Jr. for post-conviction release because of lost evidence, including a cigarette lighter prosecutors allege was used to set 25-year-old Kristi Ferguson of Pocola on fire, causing her death.
The court said information about missing evidence would have made no difference in the outcome of the trial because of the strength of other evidence against Harris.
The court previously rejected an appeal of his conviction and sentence, noting testimony of his threats to kill Ferguson and her statements as she was being taken to an ambulance that Harris “threw kerosene on me and set me on fire.”
An attorney listed for Harris did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Friday.
