OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Friday it is returning to distance learning for at least two weeks and canceling indoor athletics amid a continued rise in coronavirus cases.
In an email to parents, district officials say they made the decision after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased from 15.8 per 100,000 population last week to 26.2 cases this week.
“Today’s report reminds us of how fluid our situation is, and, although we have done a considerable amount of planning in anticipation of what may come next, OKCPS remains committed to adjusting our plan as needed to help protect our students and staff,” Superintendent Sean McDaniel wrote in the email.
The district says outdoor athletic events scheduled for Friday and Saturday will continue as planned, but all indoor athletics are canceled immediately. All athletics and extracurricular events and practices will be canceled until further notice beginning Monday.
Oklahoma currently ranks fifth in the nation for the number of new cases per capita in the last 14 days, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
