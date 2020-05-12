Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigating 2 death linked to fake oxy

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said fake Oxycodone pills are linked to at least two recent deaths in central Oklahoma, and more people could be at risk.
Agency Spokesman Mark Woodward said two people overdosed and died Sunday in Oklahoma County after buying counterfeit Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is a powerful and cheap drug that can be 100 to 1,000 times more potent than morphine or heroin," Woodward said. "It is often purchased on the black market by drug organizations who use it as a filler in heroin or press the powder into pills that resemble legitimate U.S. pharmaceuticals.
Woodward said OBN agents found some of the counterfeit pills inside the home of one of the overdose victims.
“The pills were blue in color and stamped to look like 30 milligram Oxycodone," he said. "Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference. We are concerned there are more of these pills circulating the streets of Oklahoma and we could see additional overdose victims.”
OBN Agents are searching for 22-year-old David LaWayne “Dee-Jay” Williams Jr., who is a person of interest in the investigation. Williams may be in the Midwest City or Spencer area.
Woodward said anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call OBN or their local police.
