Oklahoma City may join a growing list of communities that have rescinded mask mandates put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release issued Wednesday by Oklahoma City, two council members have proposed an ordinance amendment that would allow the city's mask mandate to expire early on March 31. The city's mask ordinance is set to expire April 30.
Oklahoma City's council will decide the issue at its meeting Tuesday. The change would require seven of nine votes to pass, according to state law and the city charter. The current ordinance requires that face coverings be worn in buildings open to the public.
Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone and Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher are seeking the change.
“Because of their vigilance in complying with health recommendations, as well as the work of our health community and their partners in getting the vaccine distributed, we have now seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases in our great city,” Stonecipher said in the news release. “This proposal to end the ordinance is being guided by the decrease in infections we have seen."
Stone said in the release that he has "never been a fan of the mask ordinance."
“But I have stood by the rest of the council once a majority had voted to implement and extend it," he said. "I have always supported the emergency clause so the will of the council could take effect immediately. My hope is that the rest of the council will follow our lead and will join with the majority to pass the emergency clause."
In Tulsa, Mayor G.T. Bynum said his city’s mask requirement will remain for at least two more weeks.
He said health leaders asked city officials to wait two weeks after spring break, which ended last week, to assess any impact of travel on the number of coronavirus cases in Tulsa County.
“That's their ask and that's what we're going to do,” Bynum said Wednesday.
Enid City Commission voted 4-3 on March 16 to the city's mask mandate immediately. It was set to expire April 30.
Muskogee drops mandate
Muskogee city councilors earlier this week repealed a mask mandate in effect since November, despite pleas to allow its expiration while vaccination rates increase.
The move was prompted by a recommendation from a local task force assembled in 2020 to coordinate the pandemic response and mitigation efforts. Task force members met last week to discuss developments, trends and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent decision to lift the state’s pandemic-related restrictions placed on businesses.
The existing mandate was adopted Nov. 23 by a 5-3 vote following several heated debates. Councilors approved a 90-day extension in January by an 8-1 vote.
Councilors narrowly repealed the measure Monday, with four of nine councilors opposing the task force recommendation that favors the voluntary use of facial coverings. The task force recommendation includes “an encouragement that masks be worn in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said while there is reason to celebrate local efforts to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Muskogee residents, he opposed the recommendation to make mask-wearing voluntary.
“I wish we could just go that extra mile and wait those few extra weeks,” said Reed. “I understand everybody is tired and coming off spring break, but we shouldn’t rush this.”
Ward II Alex Reynolds said the city’s mask mandate is ineffective because those who “want to wear a mask will wear them,” and those who “don’t want to wear a mask won’t.” He said city councilors must “get rid of this mask mandate” because “it’s time to open our schools and our businesses.”
Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos, a local physician, said the number of new COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates and other key data points are pointing in a favorable direction. The risks, he said, remain high due to variants and increased exposure if precautionary measures are lifted too soon.
“We are in a good place right now, and we need to make sure we are doing things to prevent the spread,” Hoos said. “I think we can do some things to loosen restrictions, (but) I just know if we stop the mandate now the likelihood of passing another one is next to zero.”
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, who serves as task force chairman, said the repeal will have no effect on the county’s pandemic policies. Those who enter a county-owned building are required to wear face masks while conducting business and in common areas of county buildings.
McAlester keeps mask requirement
Meanwhile, heated discussion Tuesday over McAlester's mask mandate led to a split council vote leaving it in effect.
McAlester city councilors ended up voting 3-3 on a proposal to change the mask mandate to a recommendation.
“We’re getting to where we need to be and we can see the finish line but now’s not the time to stop,” McAlester Mayor John Browne said.
Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright said during debate residents still should follow any mask-wearing policies in place at businesses, but he didn’t want the city to enforce the ordinance any longer.
“The mandate forcing everybody to wear a mask everywhere you go from the time you get in the car, those days are over,” Boatright said.
Browne said declining COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccinations numbers gave him hope the city could mitigate restrictions soon — but wanted the city to continue taking precautions.
Information for this story came from the McAlester News-Capital and the Muskogee Phoenix.
