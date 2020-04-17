All three televisions in the house were turned on, including the small black and white in the kitchen. Each tuned to one of three local stations beaming images reminiscent of a war zone with burning cars, clothes-tattered victims and an unfamiliar chaos in what hours earlier had been a sleepy middle American downtown.
Jay Curry, 14 years old at the time, scrutinized the television screen, desperate for a glimpse of his father, a confirmation that he had survived and soon would be coming home to their idyllic country house on 25 acres in east Norman.
“Look for Steve,” relatives said.
Jay remembered his dad had been wearing gray pants and a black shirt when he saw him preparing his lunch that morning before beginning his 26-mile commute to downtown Oklahoma City.
At the time, his father’s ensemble was of little importance; instead Jay thought about whether to apologize about an argument from the night before. It had been his fault, but the apology was never offered. Instead, Jay went back to sleep before the start of another school day, figuring he would talk to his dad later that evening and finally put away the humidifier that had been the subject of the meaningless argument.
But now the teenager was studying each person shown on television, hoping that his father, Steve Curry, would appear and what had become modern America’s largest terrorist attack would spare his family.
Just an hour earlier his older sister had picked him up from school, frantic over the news that a bomb had destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building where their father worked on the first floor as a building mechanical inspector for the General Services Administration.
A glimmer of hope was born when one of Steve’s coworkers called to say they thought he was seen being placed into the back of an El Camino and taken to St. Anthony’s, the nearest hospital that was the destination for cars, vans and pickup trucks that had become makeshift ambulances.
A few of Jay’s relatives went to the hospital to look for his dad but confirming his admittance was impossible amidst the chaos. Injured victims were coming in from every entrance and the hospital’s cafeteria staff took on the role of keeping relatives from overwhelming the facility.
As the sun set the televisions in the Curry house remained on as reporters who had been kept blocks away from the blast site were interviewing disoriented first responders who had spent the entire day searching for survivors.
“They can’t find anyone else who is alive,” a nurse said.
“Everywhere you dig you find a body,” said a firefighter.
At 3 a.m. Thursday morning, nearly 18 hours after a Ryder truck filled with diesel fuel, fertilizer and other chemicals detonated in downtown Oklahoma City, killing 168 and injuring another 650, Jay heard the phone ring from the kitchen. Jay’s aunt answered the phone and passed it to his mother. It was Steve’s dentist calling for permission to release his records to the medical examiner so they could confirm his death.
“That was when you knew,” Jay said. “Dad was gone.”
‘Experience becomes history’
Twenty-five years later, the bombing remains a central part of Oklahoma’s identity for those who lived through it, yet largely unknown to the majority of residents who were not alive or were living elsewhere on April 19, 1995.
The bombing memorial and museum attracts nearly 350,000 people each year, yet its presence is easy to overlook for those in nearby restaurants and trendy coffee shops, or someone riding past in an electric streetcar.
Each year the city pauses to remember, including with a marathon that snakes though the city’s core. Special attention has been placed on milestone years; five, 10, 20 and now 25.
But this year’s anniversary comes amid a global pandemic with residents asked to remain in their homes and most establishments closed, including the bombing museum.
Before the coronavirus swept across the globe and killed scores of people — including more than 100 in Oklahoma — the 25th anniversary was coming into focus.
The Oklahoma City National Memorial remains the most visible tribute. A reflecting pool, 168 empty chairs and two gates bookmarking the minute of the blast has become a tranquil oasis in the middle of a downtown that has reinvented itself since the attack.
Today’s crisis of the coronavirus pandemic inevitably will steal attention away from the anniversary and has forced this year’s remembrance ceremony to be a prerecorded video tribute, rather than an in-person gathering.
“While this is a very tough decision we are in a very tough time as a country … so this is our part to stop the spread and be smart about how many people can congregate on the site,” said Kari Watkins, director of the memorial.
The loss of attention on this year’s anniversary comes at a time when each milestone year is another transition from a raw wound to a historical event.
“As you move past year 25 the experience becomes history,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
But for the 168 families and circle of friends, thousands of coworkers and church acquaintances, the wound can still feel fresh even after a quarter century.
“When I look in the mirror I see my dad,” said Jay, now 39. “In a way each anniversary is having to relive it again, which is hard. But then I think about how the 25th anniversary may be the last big milestone year until, what, 50 years? That’s tough to think about, too.”
‘Bruised and battered’
In the years after his dad was killed, Jay felt aimless, without ambition and uninterested in his future.
He quit his school basketball team and stopped fishing.
Jay felt like many of his teachers were unaware of the pain he still felt and his school work suffered.
“All my drive was just kind of taken away,” Jay said. “I would go out in the driveway and try to play by myself and it wasn’t the same because he wasn’t there rebounding the ball.”
Jay and his sister regularly slept with their mom in her bed, a family without its main provider now clinging to each other as the world seemed to move on without them.
The Curry family remained close, an unwavering support system of uncles, aunts and cousins that got Jay through his high school years.
With college paid for through a fund for children who lost parents in the bombing, Jay attended two institutions before ending up at the University of Oklahoma. The malaise continued until Jay reconnected with a former high school classmate and discovered a previously unknown dream of his father.
Megan Agent attended high school with Jay at Norman North, although neither had been close at the time.
Megan’s father, Lawrence, was a sturdy man who ran three miles a day, worked as an accountant at OU, had his own cleaning business on the side and coached her softball team.
Diagnosed with ALS at the start of Megan’s senior year, a few months later Lawrence was unable to speak and required a feeding tube.
On May 12, 1998, Lawrence died, ending nine months of suffering and a long goodbye.
Megan fled the state, looking for a fresh start, but she found herself back in her hometown attending OU, where Jay had now landed.
The two struck up a relationship that felt like a jumpstart to their broken lives. Jay’s grades improved and Megan began to feel more grounded. The two spent hours talking about the loss of their fathers, moments that became therapeutic.
Jay and Megan were married in 2005.
“We were pretty bruised and battered people,” Jay said. “But when I met her it was like, ‘Let’s fix this, let’s stop being victims and take care of ourselves and take care of the people around us.’”
Twenty-two years later, Megan’s loss, much like Jay’s, still feels fresh. But unlike Jay, Megan’s loss doesn’t receive the same annual attention.
“I went through hell and she went through hell, but you are doing a story on me, you are doing a story on my dad,” Jay said during a recent interview. “Why am I special? She went through as much hurt as I did.”
Jay understands the significance of his tragedy, the global attention that was paid to the bombing and the region’s need to pause each year to remember when Oklahoma went from an ignored prairie outpost to an internationally known site of terror.
“Every year I get 30 to 50 text messages from people on April 19, but on May 12 she will get maybe one text from her best friend from high school,” Jay said.
But Megan harbors her own guilt that Jay’s loss is widely observed each year and an intimate family experience is opened to the world.
“He has to relive it every year and it doesn’t get to be his own thing because the whole state is recognizing it,” Megan said. “It’s like all eyes are on him. Anyone who knows him on that day they are kind of weird around him.”
The relationship with Megan centered Jay as he found someone who seemed to understand his pain, even when words failed him to describe the loneliness he felt.
The Frontier is a nonprofit focusing on investigative and watchdog journalism. For more information or to donate, go to www.readfrontier.org.
