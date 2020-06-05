Officials vow to fix state's struggling unemployment system

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are vowing to fix the state’s struggling unemployment system and expedite processing tens of thousands of backlogged cases.
But leaders admit the problems facing Oklahoma Employment Security Commission are complex. Questions on the state’s unemployment application are unnecessarily confusing, and the system’s loading time can be frustratingly slow. Also, quick payouts are not guaranteed once the backlogged cases finally are processed.
In the midst of this turmoil, the agency’s executive director abruptly resigned last month. Shelley Zumwalt, a communications professional, was quickly tapped to take the helm.
She’s publicly vowing to right the troubled state agency. Oklahoma's weekly jobless claims remain at record levels due the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the cratering oil industry.
The state’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, has spiked to nearly 14%. For the week ending May 30, initial claims totaled nearly 38,000 — down slightly from the week prior.
The agency said the cumulative number of Oklahomans filing unemployment claims has topped 500,000.
More than a dozen frustrated Oklahomans showed up at Zumwalt’s first press conference Monday. Lining the outer ring of the room at the state Capitol, they were asked not to disrupt the press conference. So they sat respectfully silent and stared at Zumwalt as she spoke of her plans to improve the embattled system.
Zumwalt then pulled them aside at the end of the press conference and spoke with them individually about their concerns.
The office of U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okahoma City, has fielded calls from more than a thousand Oklahomans struggling to receive their unemployment benefits, said Chris MacKenzie.
The office of Horn, who represents the 5th Congressional District, recently surveyed 860 Oklahomans about their experiences using — or attempting to — navigate the state’s unemployment system.
As of May 20, the survey found 90% of respondents said they had “very negative” or “somewhat negative” experience with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. More than half said they’d experienced three or more “significant” roadblocks in applying for and receiving unemployment assistance.
Of those surveyed, 85% said they had not received unemployment assistance — either because of application problems or delays in receiving benefits.
Eight out of 10 Oklahomans said they’d been waiting over a month for help.
In a statement, Horn said Congress passed a coronavirus aid package that included $600 a week in additional unemployment benefits more than eight weeks ago. However, Oklahomans losing jobs during the pandemic aren’t getting their unemployment assistance.
“They are struggling to put food on the table or afford live-saving (sic) medication because they still haven't received the unemployment assistance they’re entitled to,” Horn said. “The results of my survey will help provide insight into where our state’s unemployment program has fallen short and how to fix it.”
MacKenzie said Horn’s office saw an increase in responsiveness “since the shakeup” in leadership at OESC.
“I think we’ll all see how that translates into people getting their benefits,” he said.
Zumwalt said the agency is changing the way it’s always done things.
“Desperate times call for innovative solutions, and we’ve assembled some exceptional people to revise our procedures to get people the benefits they so urgently need,” she said.
In her first week on the job, Zumwalt said they pushed through more than 27,000 stalled claims. Zumwalt said she’s aiming to have the majority of the remaining backlogged claims processed by Monday. She did not say how many claims unprocessed claims remained.
Now, thousands of Oklahomans who had been waiting for resolution are now in paid status.
“The challenge under this system continues to be that a solution to one problem tends to create another obstacle that has to be overcome,” she said.
Many claimants faced payment delays. That’s because the increased number of claims eligible caused delays in processing debit cards and direct deposits, the agency said.
Zumwalt said she’s implemented a plan to move more specially trained claim agents to the front lines. Those individuals can solve the more complicated questions immediately, but the plan could increase hold times for everyone else.
She said they’re also working on fixing questions that are unnecessarily confusing, and adding notifications for consumers frustrated by download delays.
“I think these fixes are going to work, I really do, but nothing is perfect,” she said. “We are not planting a flag in the sand and saying we’re done. We will continue to move quickly to address these issues and address the claims backlog that have been an issue for many months.”
