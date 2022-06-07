Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern Oklahoma, including the following counties, Garfield, Grant, Kay and Noble. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Wednesday through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area on late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy rain associated with the storms may cause areas of flooding and flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood