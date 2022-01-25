OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, approved a plan that would have Oklahoma Natural Gas customers pay for the costs ONG incurred during the February 2021 winter storm.
The prolonged cold spell, which resulted in equipment freezing and usage climbing, saw natural gas prices skyrocket from $2 to $3 per thousand cubic feet to almost $1,200. As a result, ONG racked up $1.37 billion in added costs by buying natural gas on the spot market.
OCC’s order will mean the majority of ONG customers will pay $7.82 more a month for 25 years to pay for ONG’s added costs. OCC did, however, reject a $687 termination fee for gas customers who opt to switch from using gas for heating and cooking to electric.
OCC Chairman Dana Murphy said Tuesday’s order was the result of an exhaustive review of the evidence, testimony and proposals in the case.
“While the law and the record support the order’s provisions to lower customers’ bills from what they’d otherwise be billed for the February 2021 storm and to extend out the repayment time frame, we weren’t persuaded to impose a termination fee,” said Murphy.
Murphy said the order allows the costs to be securitized under a law passed by the Oklahoma Legislature after the February winter emergency event.
“This means that the monthly impact to ratepayers will be far less than it otherwise would have been,” Murphy said. “It’s estimated that the natural gas costs owed would have cost an average residential consumer $15.32 per month without securitization. Securitization allows the cost to be spread out over up to 25 years, dropping the monthly payment to an estimated $7.82 for the majority of ONG customers.”
This is the second time OCC has passed a utility’s increased costs from the February 2021 winter storm onto consumers.
In December, OCC approved a monthly $2.12 increase on customers’ OG&E bills for 28 years. That will help OG&E recoup $748.9 million in added fuel costs.
Murphy noted the February winter storm caused an unprecedented increase in natural gas prices in a market outside of the OCC’s control.
“The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Oklahoma Attorney General are investigating what happened to the market, and if something is found that could lower costs to ratepayers, that will be instituted,” Murphy said. “Today’s decision also orders the company to credit to customers any proceeds, government grants or other funding sources the company receives for the costs of the February 2021 winter weather event.”
Commissioner Todd Hiett said the fuel costs in question in Tuesday’s order have been carefully scrutinized.
“At the core of this case is the fuel cost recovery by the utility as allowed by law,” Hiett said. “All parties to the case had access to all documentation concerning those costs, including the Commission’s Public Utility Division which conducted a full audit on those costs to determine that ONG did not make a profit on the fuel costs to be recovered and that other requirements were met.”
Hiett said there is no easy answer to the issue of the high fuel costs from the February storm.
“There is no getting around the fact that under state law, regulated utilities can pass fuel costs to the consumer,” he said. “The costs incurred during the storm were part of an all-out effort to keep lights on and furnaces working. Without the securitization law, the costs would be even higher for ratepayer. Of key concern now is what is being done to reduce the changes of this happening again. The commission has held a number of hearings on this since the storm, and it’s an ongoing effort.”
