Bodie Boydstun and Jud Cheatham ran for more than 100 yards each as Oklahoma Bible Academy closed out its return to eight-man football with a 48-14 win over Hollis at Commitment Field.
The Trojans end the season 9-1. Because of their late switch to eight-man they are ineligible for the playoffs this season.
"We came out a little flat," OBA coach Chris Cayot said, as the Trojans led 16-14 at the half.
This was the second time OBA played Hollis this season. The first time OBA won 68-38.
"Hollis played really well," Cayot said. "We challenged the kids to get after it in the second half, and we really did."
Boydstun ran 13 times for 147 yards, scoring touchdowns on 17 and 6 yards. Cheatham ran six times for 123 yards and touchdowns of 8 and 54 yards.
Boydstun and Cheatham also teamed up on a scoring pass, with Boydstun tossing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Cheatham.
Boydstun also threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Colby.
OBA only ran 28 plays but rolled up 333 yards in offense.
Brody Shelby provided most of Hollis' offense, with 186 yards rushing and 18 passing. He scored twice on runs of 68 and 11 yards.
