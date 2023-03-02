NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman man who admitted strangling a Wellston woman after she denied him sex told detectives he took her body to Lake Thunderbird and placed it where she would have “a view of the lake,” a court affidavit shows.
Austin Blake Godwin was charged this week in Cleveland County District Court with first-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body.
Godwin, 30, confessed to killing Charissa Dawn Bell on the night of Feb. 12 and then transporting her body to Lake Thunderbird the next morning, an Oklahoma State Parks captain reported in the affidavit.
Bell’s remains were discovered at approximately 4:18 p.m. Feb. 13 by two bicyclists. Bell’s body was inside a tote abandoned by some trees near the dead end of Breakwater Drive, the captain reported.
On Feb. 21, Godwin walked into Norman Police Department and “wanted to confess to the Bell’s killing,” the affidavit stated.
Godwin was interviewed by OSBI Special Agent Zachary Thompson and Lt. John Dean. He said he was returning to his apartment on 12th Avenue SE when he observed Bell walking down the street near his apartment.
“Bell got into Godwin’s vehicle and went to Godwin’s apartment,” according to the affidavit. “Bell took a shower at Godwin’s apartment and came out of the bathroom wearing a towel. Godwin attempted to have sexual intercourse with Bell, but Bell refused.”
Godwin told detectives he got frustrated and grabbed a rope.
“Godwin proceeded to put the rope around Bell’s neck and strangle Bell,” the affidavit stated. “Godwin strangled Bell for about four minutes until Bell was unconscious and then for about another minute until Bell was dead. Bell’s last words were about her children. Godwin then dressed her body.”
The next morning, Godwin said he put Bell’s body in a small black tote but could not carry it. He then went to Walmart, where he bought a large clear tote with wheels and went back to his apartment, detectives reported.
“Godwin wrapped blankets over and around Bell. Godwin placed the black tote with Bell’s body in it, inside the clear tote,” the affidavit stated. Godwin later placed the tote containing Bell’s body in his vehicle.
“Godwin was familiar with Lake Thunderbird and knew the area was secluded,” the affidavit stated. “Godwin transported Bell’s body to the lake and placed the totes containing Bell’s body near some bushes.”
Godwin is being held without bond in Cleveland County Detention Center, records show.
