NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A Norman city councilwoman targeted for recall by a group of citizens upset about her vote on police funding announced she's stepping down from her post.
Ward 5 Councilwoman Sereta Wilson announced in a Facebook post Thursday her last day in office will be Aug. 11.
The Norman businesswoman said her decision is based on the fact that she is moving out of the district, which covers much of the city’s mostly rural east side.
“My time on council has been very rewarding, and I am proud of every decision I have made," Wilson wrote. “There was not one vote that was made without extensive consideration by me, many hours spent educating myself and talking to people in the community."
Wilson, Norman Mayor Breea Clark and three other council members have been the target of a recall petition by the group “Unite Norman," which is upset over a council vote to reallocate police funding. The group must gather signatures from at least 25% of registered voters in each district to qualify the recall question for the ballot.
A group of Ward 5 residents selected by the City Council will pick Wilson's replacement from a pool of applicants, said city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer.
