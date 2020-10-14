Spring enrollment for Northern Oklahoma College is open on all three campuses. The spring semester begins Jan. 19.
NOC will continue to offer multiple course formats for spring 2021, including traditional in-person classes, live online and completely online, while still following CDC guidelines.
Students may enroll in-person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all three campuses.
For a complete listing of courses, students should refer to the NOC Live Course Availability on NOC’s website.
Students may enroll for spring courses by either contacting their adviser or NOC at (580) 628-6220 (Tonkawa), (580) 548-2275 (Enid) and (580) 628-6910 (Stillwater).
NOC is delaying the spring semester one week, now set to begin Jan. 19. Late 12-week courses begin Feb. 15, and late eight-week courses begin March 15. NOC has eliminated spring break; the semester will end May 6.
Summer 2021 enrollment will be held at a later date.
All NOC students, staff, faculty, contractors, vendors, suppliers and guests must continue to wear a face covering on campus property.
Plans for the operation of Northern Oklahoma College in preparation for, and during the spring 2021 semester are subject to change based on current COVID-19 conditions. Announcements and updated information will be posted when they are available on the college website at www.noc.edu/emergency.
