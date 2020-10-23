Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents received "clean audit" reports at its monthly meeting Wednesday.
The internal audit report came from Wade Fisher, of Hinkle & Company PC, and the external from Dan Bledsoe, of Finley & Cook PLLC.
NOC President Cheryl Evans said since the board's last meeting, NOC has received almost $600,000 from both foundation funds and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The latter came to a total $119,000 from the state to offset the unexpected costs and revenue losses associated with the pandemic.
In addition, the regents approved a spring 2021 academic calendar revision. The first day of the spring 2021 semester is moved to Jan. 19, and NOC will not have a spring break. The semester ends May 6, 2021.
These changes are an effort to help prevent a spring spike in the virus and to keep NOC’s academic calendar, aligned with OSU’s as agreed with the NOC/OSU Gateway Partnership.
In the administrator updates, Vice President for Academic Affairs Pam Stinson explained a new Weekend College program that will provide flexibility for students in spring 2021.
Students can take classes on Friday evening and all-day Saturday for three weekends. The classes are in person at the University Center in Ponca City or NOC Online Live. NOC is partnering with the University Center in this new program.
Raydon Leaton, vice president for Enid, reported that a recent Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive netted 51 blood donations. He said the President Leadership Council students assisted with the project.
The regents also heard a report from athletic trainers Julie Baggett and Summer McClure on NOC athletic department protocols for COVID-19.
The next regent’s meeting is Nov. 11 in Tonkawa. The regents also added a special meeting for Jan. 25, 2021.
