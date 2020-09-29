The Northern Oklahoma College Board of Regents met last week in Enid discussing COVID-19 on the NOC campuses.
On Sept. 21, Vice President for Student Affairs Jason Johnson shared with regents a copy of the then-most recent report from Sept. 18. Weekly campus reports are posted online every Friday.
The report showed 18 people from the total NOC population were in isolation due to a positive test and that 24 people were in quarantine due to primary contact.
NOC President Cheryl Evans said she was proud of the students, faculty, and staff for their response to COVID-19.
“I appreciate the teamwork of our entire NOC community,” Evans said. “Everyone has worked together so effectively with the NOC Emergency Response Team that helped establish our protocols that require masks on campus along with social distancing. Overall, our students are behaving very responsibly and I’m proud of them.”
“I appreciate all the work you are doing,” Board of Regents Chairman Jodi Cline said. “I know you need a life raft with all the things you are dealing with on a daily basis."
The most recent report, from Friday, showed 13 active positive cases and still 24 quarantines in effect. In Enid, three students and two staff members were reported in positive-case isolation, and six students and two staff in quarantine. Two of those students were in isolation in NOC Enid residence halls.
Of the total 78 positive tests of NOC employees and students, 65 have recovered.
The board also approved NOC’s monthly financial report, monthly purchases, and the monthly allocation report. A discussion was also held concerning decreased enrollment numbers and the negative impact on the institution’s budget.
Vice President for Enid Raydon Leaton reported that events on campus continued to be closed, except for the upcoming OBI Blood Drive, set for Oct. 6, and Garfield County Election Board election on Nov. 3.
