TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 test results have come back from the Oklahoma Department of Health with a new (presumptive) positive travel-related case of COVID-19 in Tulsa County, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
This case, which is believed to be travel-related, involves a presumed positive woman in her 20s with the date of confirmation pending, according to the Tulsa Health Department.
She had recent travel history in Italy, but her case is not connected to the first confirmed case in the state, Oklahoma State Department of Health spokeswoman Jamie Dukes told the Tulsa World.
On March 6, officials announced the first known case of COVID-19 in the state.
The first patient was described as a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Italy, a Level 3 destination, who showed no symptoms upon his return to Tulsa International Airport. He became symptomatic on Feb. 29 and was tested after reporting immediately to his health care provider, who contacted state officials.
Health officials received the positive results from those tests on Friday. They said the man and his family "have remained isolated at home" since the patient became symptomatic, and notification decisions are being made while officials trace the patient's contacts since he arrived home at Tulsa International Airport.
The man worked from home, so officials expressed optimism the risk of community spread as a result of contact with him was minimal.
Meanwhile, the Tulsa World reported 26 Oklahomans are set to return back to the state from the coronavirus-infected Grand Princess cruise ship.
More information about the coronavirus, public health precautions, and safety procedures can be found online at cononavirus.health.ok.gov.
