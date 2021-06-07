Looking to prevent widespread COVID-19 outbreaks behind bars, corrections officials in several states moved quickly in 2020 to release medically vulnerable and nonviolent prisoners.
Wisconsin freed 1,600 people from its prisons from March 2 through May 4, 2020, most of them serving time for parole and probation violations. Iowa Department of Corrections approved the release of 700 prisoners on March 23, 2020.
In Oklahoma, just 12 of 126 prisoners whose cases were reviewed during a special medical parole hearing in May 2020 were granted early release.
Some medically vulnerable prisoners weren’t eligible for release last spring, advocates and lawmakers say, in part because of how state law defines medical parole. To qualify, a prisoner must be deemed dying or near death by the Corrections Department’s medical director.
Senate Bill 320, enacted by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt in April, clarifies who’s eligible for medical parole and makes a greater number of prisoners eligible for early release during a health crisis.
Starting Nov. 1, medically frail prisoners who can’t perform two or more activities of daily living on their own will be eligible for release on medical parole. Medically vulnerable prisoners, who suffer from conditions such as diabetes, asthma or hepatitis C, will be eligible for medical parole if the governor has declared a catastrophic health emergency.
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, who works as an administrator at the West Wind Assisted Living Center in Marlow, said in an interview the bill should help save the state money without compromising public safety. She said the pandemic wasn’t her primary motivator in carrying the bill, but the measure will help get vulnerable populations out of prison if another deadly virus spreads.
“When you have people in the end stage of life that are unable to get out of bed, that’s when a lot of people cost the most money because of the supplies you’re using and the staffing needs that you have,” Garvin said. “For me, it was on a fiscally conservative stance. I felt like we really needed to save taxpayer money for people at the end of their life who, because of their physical function, are no longer a threat to society.”
Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit led by former House Speaker Kris Steele, approached Garvin with the legislation. While some of the group’s requests, such as medical parole eligibility for pregnant women, were written out of the bill, Steele said SB. 320 is a positive criminal justice reform measure.
“We want to make sure that the state of Oklahoma is fair in looking at the health condition of a human being and not necessarily their charge or conviction,” Steele said. “I do think Senate Bill 320 took a significant step forward in helping clarify who would be eligible to be considered for medical parole.”
While SB 320 clarifies who qualifies for medical parole, the state Pardon and Parole Board has the final say in who is released.
Other influential criminal justice bills were enacted during the 2021 legislative session.
• House Bill 1679, known as the Sarah Stitt Act, directs the Department of Corrections to work with the Department of Human Services to ensure people released from prison can secure post-incarceration employment. House and Senate members voted unanimously in favor of the bill.
Starting Nov. 1, the Corrections Department will be required to identify prisoners scheduled for release within nine months and help them obtain the following documents and identification: a copy of the prisoner’s vocational training or work record; a certified copy of their birth certificate; a Social Security card or replacement Social Security card; a work resume; and documentation that the prisoner has completed a mock interview.
Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang and one of the bill’s House authors, said in a statement HB 1679 should prove beneficial to a population that faces significant obstacles to employment.
“Right now, we’re not helping our citizens who have paid their debt to society get back on their feet as much as we should be,” Hill said. “Not only does this bill help grow our economy and promote public safety, but frankly, it’s the right thing to do. With the signing of this legislation, I hope we as a state can become better neighbors to these Oklahomans.”
The bill is named in honor of First Lady Sarah Stitt, who has worked with community organizations and nonprofits to bring job fairs to state prisons.
• House Bill 1795. This bill outlaws driver’s license revocations for non-traffic-related offenses and allows people whose driving privileges have been revoked to attain a provisional license.
The state Department of Public Safety has the authority to suspend a person’s driver’s license if they fail to pay traffic or court fines or if they’re convicted of certain offenses involving a motor vehicle. In 2015, Oklahoma Watch reported that former prisoners re-entering society often must pay thousands of dollars in fees to have their driver’s license reinstated.
Starting Nov. 1, a person whose license has been suspended because of failure to pay a fine or fee can petition for a provisional license that would allow them to drive from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. with certain exceptions.
The petitioner would be required to pay at least $5 per month toward their court fines and fees to keep the provisional license. If their suspended license hasn’t expired, they wouldn’t be required to take another driver’s test.
Reps. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, the bill’s House author, said in a statement the bill will make it easier for people coming out of the justice system to keep their job and pay off their outstanding court debt.
“House Bill 1795 protects public safety while also giving people who have left incarceration more opportunity to pursue employment and education, which is so important to rejoining society successfully,” Miller said. “I have been working on this legislation for several years and was very glad to see it pass the floor with wide support from my colleagues.”
• Senate Bill 456. This bill makes more Oklahoma prisoners eligible for release through the Department of Corrections’ GPS electronic monitoring program. SB 456 cleared the House with a 77-20 vote and the Senate by a 43-1 vote.
Under current state law, prisoners must meet the following criteria to be released on GPS monitoring: serving a sentence of five years or less for a nonviolent crime, or have no more than 24 months left on a longer sentence; classified as a minimum security offender upon entering state custody; has not been convicted of a violent crime, listed in Section 571, Title 57 of the Oklahoma State Statutes, within the past 10 years; and have an approved home offer.
Starting Nov. 1, many nonviolent offenders, regardless of their initial security classification or sentence, will be eligible for GPS monitoring if they have three years or less remaining on their sentence. Exceptions include: those who have been convicted of a violent crime in the past 10 years; prisoners with an active protection order or misconduct allegation; those convicted of a crime against a child or vulnerable adult; and prisoners who reject substance abuse treatment or who require specialized treatment that’s not offered in the community.
The State Board of Corrections requested SB 456 during a meeting last November. Corrections Department records show there were 264 people on GPS monitoring on June 1, down 58% from a year ago.
• House Bill 1799. This bill makes it easier for young adults with a juvenile criminal record to ask the court for expungement.
Starting Nov. 1, the young adult, their parent, legal guardian or attorney may petition for expungement once they completed their sentence and reached 18 years old. They also must have paid all fines and fees, fulfilled any court-ordered obligations and kept a clean adult criminal record.
Under current state law, those with a juvenile criminal record must wait until they turn 21 to request expungement.
Rep. Jose Cruz, D-Oklahoma City and one of the bill’s House authors, said in a news release this law will help remove barriers to employment and housing that people with juvenile criminal records face. While juvenile court records aren’t available on publicly accessible websites like OSCN, they can show up during a background check from a prospective landlord or employer.
“To a lot of Oklahomans doing their best to improve their circumstance, this policy change could be the difference in failure and success,” Cruz said.
