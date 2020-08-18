Mother of 2 Tulsa children who drowned ordered to trial

This undated photo provided by the Tulsa County Jail in Tulsa, Okla., shows Donisha Willis. The Oklahoma medical examiners office has ruled that two Tulsa children whose bodies were found in waterways in May 2020, accidentally drowned. Autopsy reports released Friday say both 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook drowned after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River. The mother of the children, Willis, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the deaths. (Tulsa County Jail via AP)