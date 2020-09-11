More Oklahomans seeking mental health help during pandemic

Officials with Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services say calls to the 211 social services line have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but add this may be a “good” thing, as more Oklahomans are reaching out for available help.
ODMHSAS Interim Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said reaching out for help before a mental health need becomes a crisis is a sign that stigma is lessening and is "exactly what the agency wants Oklahomans to do."
“We want people to ask for help,” she said. “The earlier someone recognizes a need for help with growing anxiety or depression, the less likely they are to require advanced treatment later when an unaddressed issue may reach a crisis level. For those who were already struggling with their mental health, the current circumstances can exacerbate problems.”
Although some sources predict an increase in suicides and suicide attempts due to stressors associated with the pandemic, Slatton-Hodges said the department is "cautiously optimistic" this will be averted by available services and community partnerships.
“It’s too early to know, but so far, an increase has not been observed, although one Oklahoman’s life lost from suicide is too many," Slatton-Hodges said. "There has definitely been an uptick in calls to crisis hotlines, and the majority of those calls have been related to anxiety, fear and uncertainty concerning the pandemic and everyday stressors — of which there are many at the moment.”
Nationally, call volume at NAMI's HelpLine is up 65% compared with last year, averaging more than 200 calls a day. Most calls are related to issues with anxiety, according to ODMHSAS information.
A recent Kaiser Foundation poll found that more than 30% of adults nationally say they’ve experienced symptoms consistent with anxiety or depression. The poll ranked Oklahoma in the top, with 39% of adults reporting anxiety or depressive disorder symptoms.
Oklahoma has made significant progress in suicide prevention, according to ODMHSAS, falling from seventh-highest nationally in 2016 to 15th in 2018, the latest year for which American Association of Suicidology data is available. CDC data indicates that the state ranks 21st in the number of deaths due to suicide.
Slatton-Hodges attributed the reduction in suicide attempts and deaths to prevention efforts at all levels, from grade school through college, and in the workplace.
“The work done in recent years to implement preventative strategies and connect people to the right treatment solutions has definitely made a difference,” she said. “We must continue making progress to continue reducing these preventable deaths.”
The agency has implemented a number of technology programs across the state to reach people, and to help them stay connected 24 hours a day. This is especially useful in rural parts of the state where access to physical facilities may be limited, Slatton-Hodges said.
“Anyone who needs mental health assistance, whether for a minor case of anxiety or for a crisis situation, can access a variety of services through the department,” she said. “We want people to stay connected. We can help Oklahomans during this difficult time and show them how to manage anxiety and depression. We can also offer parents, teachers, young people and others education in how to prevent and respond to suicide risk.”
A link to nearby treatment services can be found by visiting www.odmhsas.org or by calling 211 and asking about behavioral health services. Northwest Center for Behavioral Health in Enid is available at 702 N. Grand, and by phone at (580) 234-3791.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or online at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.
