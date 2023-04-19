IDABEL, Okla. — A county commissioner accused of being recorded in a discussion about killing two local journalists and lynching Black people has submitted his resignation, officials confirmed to CNHI.
The Oklahoma Governor’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023, it had received a handwritten resignation letter from McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings.
“Effective immediately, I, Mark Jennings do hereby resign as McCurtain County District #2 commissioner. I will release a formal statement in the near future regarding the recent events in our county,” Jennings wrote in the letter written on white-lined notebook paper.
“His submitted his resignation letter to us,” Ricketts told CNHI.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday had called for the county officials to resign. Stitt’s office didn’t comment publicly Wednesday morning beyond releasing the copy of the letter.
The McCurtain Gazette-News recently reported that Jennings was part of a recorded discussion with county Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff’s office investigator Alicia Manning and jail administrator Larry Hendrix about lynching Black people in Mud Creek — a rural part of the county historically known for its Ku Klux Klan rallies — after a March 6 commissioners’ meeting.
Clardy, Manning and Jennings also appeared to discuss The McCurtain Gazette-News’ Bruce and Chris Willingham, who are white. Jennings is reported to have told Clardy and Manning, “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” with the sheriff responding, “I’ve got an excavator.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.