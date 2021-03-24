Heated discussion over an ordinance requiring masks to be worn in McAlester led to a split council vote leaving it in effect.
McAlester city councilors debated during Tuesday’s regular meeting about the ordinance requiring masks to be worn in public places as a preventative measure against community spread of COVID-19 before voting 3-3 against a measure that would have changed it to a recommendation.
“We’re getting to where we need to be and we can see the finish line but now’s not the time to stop,” McAlester Mayor John Browne said.
Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox moved to change the mask mandate into a recommendation and Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith seconded it.
When asked for clarification on the motion, Cox said it would mean mask wearing would be encouraged, but not enforced.
Voting yes to approve the measure were Cox, Smith and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
Browne, Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard and Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens voted against the measure.
The 3-3 vote means the motion failed and the mask ordinance remains in effect.
Boatright said during debate residents should still follow any mask-wearing policies in place at businesses, but he didn’t want the city to enforce the ordinance any longer.
“The mandate forcing everybody to wear a mask everywhere you go from the time you get in the car, those days are over,” Boatright said.
“I would disagree strongly with that,” Browne said.
Browne said declining COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccinations numbers gave him hope the city could mitigate restrictions soon — but wanted the city to continue taking precautions.
Smith voiced concern about the effectiveness of masks and recommended anyone who didn’t feel comfortable without a mask to stay home.
Muskogee drops mandate
Muskogee city councilors repealed a mask mandate in effect since November, despite pleas to allow its expiration while vaccination rates increase.
The move was prompted by a recommendation from a local task force assembled in 2020 to coordinate the pandemic response and mitigation efforts. Task force members met last week to discuss developments, trends and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent decision to lift the state’s pandemic-related restrictions placed on businesses.
The existing mandate was adopted Nov. 23 by a 5-3 vote following several heated debates. Councilors approved a 90-day extension in January by an 8-1 vote.
Councilors narrowly repealed the measure Monday, with four of nine councilors opposing the task force recommendation that favors the voluntary use of facial coverings. The task force recommendation includes “an encouragement that masks be worn in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed said while there is reason to celebrate local efforts to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Muskogee residents, he opposed the recommendation to make mask-wearing voluntary.
“I wish we could just go that extra mile and wait those few extra weeks,” said Reed. “I understand everybody is tired and coming off spring break, but we shouldn’t rush this.”
Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann, who began trying in July to convince his colleagues to adopt a mandatory mask policy, said he puts little stock in the governor’s leadership when it comes to the pandemic. He said the governor’s refusal to initiate a statewide mask mandate cost Oklahoma lives.
“I am glad people are getting vaccinated, but you still have COVID out there,” Vann said. “We are getting ahead of ourselves ... It don’t hurt nobody to put this mask on — just give us a little more time.”
Ward II Alex Reynolds said the city’s mask mandate is ineffective because those who “want to wear a mask will wear them,” and those who “don’t want to wear a mask won’t.” He said city councilors must “get rid of this mask mandate” because “it’s time to open our schools and our businesses.”
Ward IV Councilor Tracy Hoos, a local physician, said the number of new COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates and other key data points are pointing in a favorable direction. The risks, he said, remain high due to variants and increased exposure if precautionary measures are lifted too soon.
“We are in a good place right now, and we need to make sure we are doing things to prevent the spread,” Hoos said. “I think we can do some things to loosen restrictions, (but) I just know if we stop the mandate now the likelihood of passing another one is next to zero.”
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, who serves as task force chairman, said the repeal will have no effect on the county’s pandemic policies. Those who enter a county-owned building are required to wear face masks while conducting business and in common areas of county buildings.
“Although we are not recommending the county take any action right now, we are recommending that the city amend their resolution to mirror ours here at the county,” Loge said. “We’re going to be making that recommendation tonight.”
Hoos, Vann and Reed joined Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee to oppose the task force recommendation.
Information for this story came from the McAlester News-Capital and the Muskogee Phoenix.
