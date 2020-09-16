Mackie to be inducted into state's higher ed hall of fame

Enid’s Bert Mackie is among 11 people to be inducted into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame.
The 2020 induction ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 2, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society has yet to announce plans to reschedule the event.
“Bert is passionate about helping people and creating opportunities for students,” said Northern Oklahoma College President Cheryl Evans. “He is a man of his word and is an extremely hard worker. He is a very humble man who never seeks credit or the spotlight; however, he has spent a lifetime quietly working behind the scenes to make things happen for others, especially in education.”
As a young businessman, Mackie supported the former Phillips University in Enid and was an integral member of the scholarship fundraising team. He has raised money to help students attend college for decades, including NOC and Northwestern Oklahoma State University students. In addition, he has served on the foundation boards of both NOC and NWOSU.
Mackie has served as an advisory director for Oklahoma City University and as an Oklahoma State Regent for Higher Education from 1977-89, and he is a past member of the board of directors for the United Way of Enid and past president of the Enid Chamber of Commerce. He was named United Way Citizen of the Year in 2011 and is a recipient of the Enid Lifetime Achievement Award and Enid News & Eagle Pillar of the Plains, among numerous other honors.
He served as president of Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit organization that supports academic excellence in Oklahoma's public schools. Mackie is one of the foundation's founding trustees and has served the organization since 1985.
He also was president, chief operating officer and vice chairman of the board for Security National Bank and served as trustee and asset manager for the Harold Hamm Family Trust. He also served as director of ONEOK and was one of nine members of the presidential-appointed board of governors for the U.S. Postal Service.
Mackie was a founding member of Enid Higher Education Council and helped bring the first Enid Higher Education Learning Center to Enid and then Northern Oklahoma College Enid and Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid campuses. He helped establish the Bridge Program between NOC and NWOSU, even helping bring in a restored bridge to place between the schools’ properties to show the partnership that exists and to remove physical barriers between the campuses.
The Mackie Planetarium on the NOC Enid campus is named in Mackie’s honor.
In addition to Mackie, Carl Renfro, Les Crall, JoLaine Draugalis, Tim Faltyn, Joseph Missal, David Resasco, Paul Risser, David Sabatini, Tom Volturo and Bob Blackburn were selected.
Since its establishment in 1994, Oklahoma Higher Education Heritage Society has inducted almost 300 educators, administrators and others who have made distinguished contributions to higher education into the hall of fame.
To be eligible for induction, an individual must have been employed by one or more public or private institutions of higher education in Oklahoma on a full-time basis for at least 10 years. Individuals, outside organizations or institutions who have performed outstanding service to higher education in the state above and beyond financial contributions also are eligible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.