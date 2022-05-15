ENID, Okla. — For the first time in Oklahoma’s history, fifth-graders across the state will be able to run for governor this fall.
Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, a national program will expand to be a full civics program for fifth-graders across Oklahoma, including a statewide student election.
The Oklahoma program will officially kick off in August with the beginning of the new school year, and an election will be timed to coincide with Oklahoma’s gubernatorial election this November. Schools will each have the opportunity to enter one student candidate into a statewide election. A panel will narrow the finalists down to seven candidates, allowing students from each participating fifth grade to vote for who should represent them.
Following their election, the new Oklahoma Kid Governor will spend the next year working with their cabinet and OICA to implement their campaign platform.
For the past six years, the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) has sponsored or co-sponsored Oklahoma’s Kid Governor program.
OICA is partnering with the national Kid Governor program, which originated in Connecticut and has expanded to other states; Oklahoma will become the fourth state to join the full program.
“Beginning with the next Oklahoma Kid Governor, instead of only a few kids entering a competition, every Oklahoma fifth grader will have the opportunity to participate in a statewide election,” said Joe Dorman, OICA’s CEO. “Even better, Oklahoma’s teachers will have access to an array of materials to help students learn the importance of democracy and the role they can play in it.”
The Connecticut Democracy Center created the program in 2015 to teach fifth-graders about state government, elections, and the importance of civic engagement. The first Connecticut’s Kid Governor was inaugurated in January of 2016 following a November 2015 statewide election. The award-winning civics program has been recognized by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the American Association for State and Local History, and the Connecticut Council for the Social Studies.
Toolkits consisting of free, custom-designed lesson plans will guide classroom teachers through the program and teach students about state government in their state, the history and process of voting, and active participation in civic life. Oklahoma will have a specially tailored video with current and former statewide officials discussing their views of the role of elected officials and why students should be engaged, especially when they turn old enough to vote at age 18.
OICA is underwriting the cost of the program, and some big names have stepped up to help the organization raise the money needed for this program, including five of Oklahoma’s former governors: Mary Fallin, Brad Henry, Frank Keating, David Walters and George Nigh.
“Each of these incredible leaders has invited people to help support this program,” Dorman said. “Any Oklahoman who wishes to join these governors in helping fund the program can learn more at https://oica.org or by contacting our office.”
“It is critically important for our young people to be engaged in the civic process and learn about how our government works from an early age,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “I remember meeting Gov. Henry Bellmon on a field trip to the Capitol when I was in middle school, and I look forward to Oklahoma students having similar opportunities all across our state.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Education will assist in getting Kid Governor materials to fifth-grade classrooms across the state, including lesson plans to reinforce this exercise in democracy in which the students will be participating.
“Students learn better when they are actively engaged in their learning journey. The Kid Governor program involves Oklahoma students in all stages of the democratic process, giving them a unique and fun learning experience,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “It’s a great way to instill a sense of citizenship and public service in young people today.”
Fifth-graders will have the chance to learn about the process of electing officials and the role these leaders play in shaping policy for the state. Those who run for governor will create three-point platforms to address those issues they feel are important for youth and make campaign videos. Schools will run primary elections to select nominees and each school’s winner will advance a panel that will narrow the results down for the statewide election of seven finalists.
In November, fifth-graders will evaluate the online campaign videos of the final candidates, and each will cast their vote for the student and platform they support. The student receiving the most votes serves a one-year term of leadership and advocacy, working with OICA to fulfill their campaign platform and mobilize students to take action and make a difference on the winning campaign issue.
The remaining six finalists will serve as members of the Kid Governor’s Cabinet, working with the Kid Governor. The youth who win their local primary election but who do not make the final rounds will serve as the Youth Mayor of their home community, in a partnership between OICA and the Oklahoma Municipal League.
For more information about how you can help the Kid Governor program, contact OICA at info@oica.org or call (405) 236-KIDS (5437). For more information on the Kid Governor program, visit www. kidgovernor.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.