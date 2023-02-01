OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers have filed nearly 50 bills this session that aim to expand gun rights, including where Oklahomans can carry firearms.
If every bill makes it through the legislative process, Oklahomans would be able to carry loaded guns into county or municipal buildings, onto college campuses, onto the Oklahoma and Tulsa fairgrounds, into nonprofits, onto public school parking lots and inside the state Capitol.
There would be only a few public places remaining where people couldn’t legally carry. People still would be barred from carrying in places like jails, prisons, courtrooms, courthouses, entities that treat mental illnesses, public schools, sporting arenas and casinos.
Proposed legislation also aims to make it easier for defendants to use the state’s stand-your-ground law, or castle doctrine law, which allows people to use deadly force to protect themselves in limited circumstances.
Another bill would bar entities from using public dollars to work against the Second Amendment, said Don Spencer, executive director of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.
He said the bills would restore constitutional rights of where people can carry. He said those rights have been ignored by the Legislature since 1907, when lawmakers passed the first gun law that banned carrying a pistol, rifle or shotgun.
He said at some point during the session, legislation may be introduced to allow state employees to carry as well while working.
“Our objective is to get rid of the no-gun zones. That’s the most dangerous places to be,” Spencer said.
Not all bills would expand access to guns.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said she filed Senate Bill 625 in an effort to hold an adult criminally accountable if they allow a minor access to a firearm for something other than what’s legally already allowed under law.
“That way, family, neighbors and friends can know that that’s the expectation that if your kid goes over to somebody else’s house, that grownup is held responsible for making sure that those firearms are secured so that 8-, 9-, 10-year-olds won’t be (messing) around with guns in the backyard,” Boren said.
She said it’s tragic when children accidentally kill each other while playing with unsecured guns, and a loophole in existing state law doesn’t allow people to be prosecuted who purposely leave guns on kitchen tables within the reach of children while running errands.
Spencer’s group plans to oppose Senate Bill 625.
Boren said she’s also already heard from law enforcement who are concerned about allowing guns onto the fairgrounds because of the crowd sizes and the number of people in such close proximity.
She also said she continues to support college and university presidents’ calls to keep campus carry laws unaltered.
Boren said there already are enough places people can carry, especially if state law doesn’t have any financial or economic consequences for neglect. She said Oklahoma has some of the highest rates of gun deaths and injuries and high suicide rates.
“I don’t think that we should incentivize people to be perilous, and that’s kind of what we’ve done,” Boren said.
In an email, Angela Caddell, a spokeswoman for the State Regents for Higher Education, said they support the Second Amendment, but the state system “has a clear and united position — we oppose altering the current law.”
“The current law provides the campus president the discretion to determine who can carry weapons on a college or university campus,” she said. “The campus president is best suited to consider such requests. The current law is working.”
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, said he supports expanding areas where people can carry. He’s filed House Bill 1021, which would allow guns inside municipal, county and federal buildings as well as onto the fairgrounds in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties. The bill bars carrying into state buildings unless otherwise authorized by law.
He’s also filed House Bill 1001, which lowers the age to legally carry a gun from 21 to 18 years old.
“We are expanding toward constitutional rights that we should have had from the beginning,” Olsen said.
He believes allowing people to carry on the fairgrounds provides a measure of safety in the event of a mass shooter. He said there likely would be a higher number of people carrying on the fairgrounds, so a shooter wouldn’t know what direction he could get shot. Olsen said police response takes several minutes, so allowing someone to carry “would greatly minimize the causalities should a mass shooter show up.”
“You can’t unfortunately eliminate it 100%, but you can greatly reduce them,” he said.
Oklahoma Municipal League is supportive of legislation that would allow municipal governments to grant certain employees or public officials who have a valid handgun license and complete any additional training requirements to carry a concealed handgun while working, said Leslie Blair, a spokeswoman for the group.
“Municipalities have told us that they have crews that have dealt with venomous snakes and only have shovels to protect themselves,” she said. “Also, there are instances in our small municipalities where there may only be one person working in a location that has cash deposits on hand.”
But Blair said municipalities want the power to decide what gun policies work best in their specific situations.
