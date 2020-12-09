OKLAHOMA CITY — Funding Medicaid expansion, figuring out ways to institute consistent in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic and diversifying the economy are on lawmakers’ to-do list when they convene in February.
Caucuses likely won’t finish fine-tuning their priorities until January, the state’s House and Senate legislative leaders said Wednesday at the State Chamber’s Virtual Public Affairs Forum, but they have developed a rough outline.
Focusing on increasing accountability in government, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said his caucus will work on making Oklahoma the best place for businesses and families to reside.
He said his caucuses’ focus will be on redistricting — redrawing the voting district lines — which is required by law every 10 years. They’ll also have to figure out how to fund and implement Medicaid expansion, which McCall noted passed by a “razor thin” margin earlier this year.
“We’re still building our agenda organically,” said state Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who serves as president pro tem.
He said Republican senators’ priorities involve diversifying Oklahoma’s economy, so the state is not too dependent on oil and gas in the long-haul. Republican caucus members also believe the Legislature needs to get serious about helping existing businesses flourish.
“I think all of us wish to diversify our economy and create more job opportunities for our constituents,” he said.
And, finally, his Republican caucus wants to reform state government and make it more efficient and accountable to taxpayers, Treat said.
However, he said the budget will obviously be an issue for the Legislature.
“With COVID impacting businesses and employees, you’re going to see a little bit lower amount of money to spend next year,” Treat said. “So we’ve got some really tough priorities in front of us to make sure that we take care of core services.”
Democrat leaders, meanwhile, said they’re focused on protecting and enhancing core services, which Oklahomans are relying on more than ever during the pandemic.
Education, criminal justice reform, health care, implementing Medicaid expansion responsibility and ensuring fair and transparent redistricting are some of the top priorities for House Democrats, said state Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, the House Minority leader.
“The pandemic has brought to light a lot of issues that Oklahomans are facing,” she said. “They were facing them before the pandemic, but they’ve just gotten worse during the pandemic. And so our caucus is going to be focused on in a tough budget year making sure that we don’t cut those core services that people are depending on now more than ever.”
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said one of her caucuses’ biggest priority will be continuing to combat COVID-19 and tackling all “the tentacles” involved with it. That includes the pandemic's impact on schools, families and businesses.
“We can’t keep doing this ebb and flow where they’re in school, they’re out of school, they’re in school, they’re out of school,” Floyd said. “It’s not healthy for the children, and it’s been traumatic for the parents and for business and for educators and first responders.”
She said her caucus wants to get children back into the classroom in a safe manner while ensuring schools have adequate amounts of personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies.
Floyd said implementing Medicaid expansion also will be a priority.
She also said her caucus is concerned by “rushed” proposals from the executive branch that would overhaul the state’s health care delivery system without any input from the Legislature.
Floyd said she’s hoping to slow that process down and have discussions about whether the managed care proposal is best option for the state moving forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.