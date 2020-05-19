Lawmaker says Stitt vetoed bill requested by his administration

November 16, 1933 - May 16, 2020 Pauline Gipson, 86, of Madisonville, Texas, formerly of Enid, went to be with her Lord and Savior and her Heavenly Home May 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 16, 1933, to Elmer and Lillie May (Moudy) Ashbrook in Wichita Falls, Texas. Pauline graduated from high sch…