Lankford: Biden should receive security briefings

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said he would “step in” if President-elect Joe Biden is not receiving security briefings by Friday.
While on a KRMG radio show, Lankford was asked about Biden not getting the briefings.
“There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that, and if that's not occurring by Friday I will step in as well, and to be able to push and to say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election ... people can be ready for that actual task," Lankford said Wednesday on the show.
In the interview, he told the station the problem “should be resolved” by Friday.
Lankford also said he’s certain a peaceful transition of power will happen, though the people who voted for President Donald Trump deserve to have their concerns mitigated.
“It is important for the 71-million plus people that voted for President Trump that at the end of it, they know all of their questions were answered, and that there is a president that was actually duly elected,” Lankford said.
He also discussed the uncertainty of the Senate going forward with two runoffs taking place in Georgia. If the Democrats win both those seats, it will be a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans.
“If Joe Biden is elected, which it looks like he is, if he is elected as president, that means if it’s a 50-50 Senate, Kamala Harris is the one who breaks the tie,” Lankford said on KRMG, “and so it determines whether Mitch McConnell or Chuck Schumer is the majority leader, who sets the directions of the committees, who takes up what bills.”
Gorman writes for the Norman Transcript.
