Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by heavy thunderstorms late. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.