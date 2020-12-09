Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday signed on to a brief in support of the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit against the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, challenging the 2020 election results in those states.
In his lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims these states are in violation of the Electors Clause and the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and asks the U.S. Supreme Court to require the states to hold a special election or select a new set of electors for their electoral college votes.
“I am firmly committed to election security, which is why we have already been involved in numerous lawsuits to combat eleventh-hour efforts to change state voting laws in states across the country,” Hunter, a Republican, said. “I regret that the U.S. Supreme Court is the only forum available to resolve the many legitimate concerns regarding state elections. That is why I am joining the amicus brief in support of the Texas case, to encourage the highest court in the land to thoughtfully consider and address the matters presented.”
In addition to Oklahoma, the brief was signed by 16 other attorneys general.
“The allegations in the Bill of Complaint raise important constitutional issues under the Electors Clause,” attorneys general write. “They also raise serious concerns relating to election integrity and public confidence in elections. These are questions of great public importance that warrant this Court’s attention. The Court should grant the Plaintiff’s Motion for Leave to File Bill of Complaint.”
Also Wednesday, group of Oklahoma House Republicans praised Hunter for signing on to the brief.
The lawmakers contend there is enough evidence of fraud in the Nov. 3 general election, including late changes to voter laws without legislative approval, in the states mentioned above to warrant a legal challenge.
“The integrity of our national elections is vital for the citizens of our country and for the freedoms we currently enjoy,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Fraud in even one state affects the security of all others. The irregularities witnessed in these key battleground states, and the changes to voting rules usurping the legislative process, are alarming and warrant further scrutiny by the Supreme Court of the United States."
Among those signing the statement were District 41 Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, and District 59 Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene.
