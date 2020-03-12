A bill that would allow city employees to carry firearms for protection at work passed out of the state House this week.
House Bill 2547, by state Rep. Sean Roberts, would allow municipalities to pass ordinances that authorize all or certain municipal employees to carry concealed firearms. The bill would require those employees to hold a valid carry license issued by the state.
“City employees are just as vulnerable to criminal activity as private employees or school employees,” said Roberts, R-Hominy. “Our laws should protect all Oklahomans and allow everyone to defend themselves, their families and third parties from serious bodily harm or death. This bill is a good step in that direction, and I hope the Senate will approve it and send it to the governor.”
The bill also provides that the municipality is not liable for any loss, damage or harm that might occur by an employee and also provides civil and criminal liability immunity to the employee.
House Bill 2547 passed out of the House by a vote of 77-21 and now heads to the Senate for consideration.
