Hospitals securing face masks, hand sanitizer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hospitals officials say Oklahomans aren’t stealing face masks or hand sanitizer amid growing concern over the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re still taking no chances.
Many facilities across the state say they’re guarding their existing personal protective equipment — gowns, gloves, N95 face masks — to ensure there’s enough for staff use if the coronavirus crisis continues to escalate and shortages occur.
Access is critical for Oklahoma’s health care professionals. The masks not only protect providers from exposure, but they help prevent providers from accidentally spreading viruses from patient-to-patient.
Coronavirus typically spreads like the flu — through coughing and sneezing respiratory droplets. It spreads easily between those in close personal proximity.
Federal health officials said many people suffer milder symptoms like fever and cough, but older people, especially with chronic illnesses and those with weakened immune systems, are at increased risk of complications, including death.
LaWanna Halstead, vice president of quality with Oklahoma Hospital Association, said she hasn’t received any “any panicked messages” from hospitals.
“You can imagine the panic because of all the information out there that people have tried to up-order to make sure they have enough,” Halstead said. “We don’t know what enough is. We kind of have to live day-by-day to see what happens.”
Friday afternoon, state health officials reported three confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma. Those include two in Tulsa County and one in Jackson County.
Nearly 140 people have been tested for the virus in Oklahoma, including 58 connected to the Utah Jazz basketball team. Two players — Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — also tested presumptive positive for the virus while visiting Oklahoma City for an NBA game, but their cases will be included in Utah’s coronavirus statistics, health officials said Thursday.
Health officials said 37 test results still were pending late Friday afternoon.
April Sandefer, an OU Medicine spokeswoman, said the Oklahoma City hospital is keeping face masks and hand sanitizer under “lock and key” or in areas with limited access.
“We are being more diligent in keeping an eye on those supplies,” she said. “Our nursing leaders have taken this on to help make sure we can keep our supplies stocked.”
She said the hospital, which also doubles as a teaching facility for new physicians, started restricting the use of items like masks and gowns. Residents must now remain in the hall rather than wear a mask and gown so that only caregivers are using the materials.
When OU learned that some materials may become difficult to obtain, she said officials immediately ordered replacements.
Halstead said the federal government restrictions have prohibited manufacturers from providing more than the normal amount they’d usually give an organization. Federal officials also have stopped distribution of face masks to other industries like construction.
“They’re shunting all the personal protective equipment to the health care industry,” Halstead said.
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center continues to monitor COVID-19 closely, said Lori Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Enid hospital, in an email. The facility has taken proactive steps to secure and manage personal protective equipment and continues to receive its allotted product daily.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid has not had any issues concerning a lack of protective equipment, said Tania Warnock, marketing project lead.
Spokeswoman Shyla Eggers said in an email that Stillwater Medical Center mounts its hand sanitizer to the walls instead of leaving it out in the open, which deters theft. Masks are only distributed on an as-needed basis.
“In response to global impacts on the availability of personal protective equipment, like masks and gowns, we are emphasizing reduction of unnecessary waste,” said Brooke Cayot, a spokeswoman for Integris Health, in an email. “Our caregivers are being instructed to only use these items when necessary. We are also taking efforts to ensure we have appropriate supplies and medications that may be needed if the virus were to present at one of our facilities.”
Not every facility is locking down supplies, however.
Newman Memorial Hospital in Shattuck has hand sanitizer stations throughout the hospital and signage that encourages visitors to use it, said Joey Burgtorf, the hospital spokesman, in an email. Stations at main entrances encourage patients who are experiencing respiratory or flu-like symptoms to wear a mask.
“This is not new practice since the coronavirus,” he said.
All employees that work in clinical areas are tested annually to ensure that they have a correctly fitting N95 face mask and encouraged to retest if they haven’t done so yet or need a new size, he said.
“Again, these are not new practices,” Burgtorf said. “These are just part of standard of care and infection prevention.”
Beau Simmons, in Stillwater; James Neal, in Enid; Johnny McMahan, in Woodward; and Mark Codner, in Edmond, contributed to this report.
