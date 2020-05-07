OKLAHOMA CITY — Gross receipts to the state's treasury plunged by more than half a billion dollars in April, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted Oklahoma’s economy, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said.
Unemployment also is expected to worsen, as a 3.1% jobless rate was measured in early March before job losses due to COVID-19. Since March 15, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports it has paid more than 430,000 jobless claims. In early March, 56,100 Oklahomans were listed as unemployed.
The Oklahoma Business Conditions Index dropped to 34.2 in April, down from 45.7 in March. Numbers below 50 indicate economic contraction is expected during the next three to six months.
“The state economy is clearly showing the repercussions of the novel coronavirus,” McDaniel said. “While the resiliency of Oklahomans is a key source for enduring optimism, the near-term situation is expected to be especially challenging.”
Gross receipts in April totaled $1.08 billion, a drop of $502.5 million, or 31.8%, from April 2019.
"The economic impact of the pandemic is spread across all major revenue streams but is most evident in income tax collections due to the postponement of the April 15 filing deadline to July 15," according to a release from McDaniel's office. Gross income tax receipts, a combination of individual and corporate income taxes, generated $405.8 million, a decrease of $414.4 million, or 50.5%, from the previous April.
Individual income tax collections for the month are $368.4 million, down by $325.1 million, or 46.9%, from the prior year. Corporate collections are $37.4 million, a decrease of $89.3 million, or 70.5%.
McDaniel pointed out gross production tax collections have yet to reflect the impact of record low oil prices, as April receipts are based on oil field activity in February, when oil was more than $50 a barrel. Even so, collections this month were down by 24% from a year earlier.
The average price of oil during the month of April was less than $20 per barrel. The impact of the price crash will begin to be seen in May receipts but will be more fully realized in June collections.
Gross production taxes on oil and natural gas total $60.7 million in April, a decrease of $19.1 million, or 24%, from last April. Compared to March 2020 reports, gross production collections are down by $18.2 million, or 23.1%.
Combined sales and use tax collections of $430.4 million, including remittances on behalf of cities and counties, were down by $44.7 million, or 9.4%, as compared to a year ago, indicating a pullback in consumption during April likely due to shelter-in-place policies, according to the treasurer's office. Sales taxes, down by $47.3 million, or 11.4%, from the same month of the prior year were somewhat offset by a $2.6 million increase, for an overall $62.1 million, in use taxes assessed on out-of-state purchases, including online sales, over the prior year.
The treasurer's office releases the monthly Gross Receipts to the Treasury report in conjunction with the General Revenue Fund report from the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. The reports are designed to offer a broad view of the state’s economy to state agencies for budgetary planning purposes.
The General Revenue Fund, the state’s main operating account, receives less than half of the state’s gross receipts, with the remainder paid in rebates and refunds, remitted to cities and counties, and apportioned to other state funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.