Fry to retire as editor, publisher of Oklahoman

In this April 11, 2013, photo is Kelly Dyer Fry in Oklahoma City. Fry, the editor and publisher of The Oklahoman, is retiring after 26 years in a variety of roles, the newspaper reported Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Fry, 61, the first female to be named editor and publisher will retire at the end of the year. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP)