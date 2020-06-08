Feds approve Oklahoma's newly negotiated gambling compacts

FILE - In this April 20, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks in Oklahoma City. Stitt announced Monday, June 8, 2020, new gambling compacts his office negotiated with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and the Comanche Nation have been "deemed approved" by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Republican legislative leaders and Attorney General Mike Hunter have argued Stitt overstepped his legal authority by signing the compacts. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File)