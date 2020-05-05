Federal judge orders more execution details from Oklahoma

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2014, file photo, the gurney stands in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. A federal judge in Oklahoma is giving the state one month to provide more details on how it plans to train prison workers to carry out lethal injections. Federal Judge Stephen Friot issued the ruling Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in a case in which Oklahoma death row prisoners are challenging the state's lethal injection protocols. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)