STILLWATER — An Enid man was charged earlier this week in Payne County with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and domestic assault and battery.
Robert Drake Mauck, 27, faces the charges stemming from an incident involving his brother.
Stillwater Police Department officers Josh Carson and Cody Manuel were sent to the 900 block of South Denver Court on Oct. 7 for a follow-up.
When they arrived, they made contact with a woman and man.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, the woman said Mauk and his brother Austen were at her residence. She told officers Mauk and his brother began to argue in the living room and eventually ended up in the kitchen.
According to the affidavit, the woman’s dog grabbed Mauk’s leg. She took the dog to a bedroom and said she heard what sounded like “two fireworks going off at the east end of the house.”
Carson wrote in the affidavit the woman said she saw Mauk with a .22 caliber gun before the incident, but was unsure if that was what she heard.
The man told Carson that Mauk had recently been released from prison and had been unstable since his release.
According to the affidavit, the man guided Carson to the laundry room door, where two bullet holes could be seen. The man told officers Mauk shot at Austen as Austen fled from the residence.
Carson photographed the rear door of the residence and what appeared to be bullet holes in the door.
“Lt. Manuel and I attempted to find bullet fragments but weren’t able to find anything in the door,” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
The officers left the residence and went to contact Mauk’s brother. Carson said Austen’s left eye was swollen and purple.
Austen told police his brother was jealous of him and is a heavy methamphetamine user, but had been clean for a week, according to the affidavit.
He told officers they argued and Mauk punched him in the face.
Austen said he used his feet and legs to push Mauk away, grabbed a floor fan and swung it at Mauk. This caused the fan to explode.
“Austen said Robert stated, ‘I got something for you now,’” Carson wrote in the affidavit.
Austen said he ran toward the back door and slammed the door behind him, when he heard two gunshots.
An arrest warrant was issued with a bond of $50,000.
Huffman writes for the Stillwater News Press.
