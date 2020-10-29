OKLAHOMA CITY — The election will go on Tuesday even if electricity hasn’t been restored to all Oklahoma voting locations, election officials said.
Given Oklahoma’s mercurial weather, election officials planned for this eventuality long before the recent ice storm struck, said Misha Mohr, a spokeswoman for Oklahoma State Election Board. She isn't sure if the state has ever held an election without power
“The lovely thing about having a paper ballot system in Oklahoma is we are prepared for any type of power outage," Mohr sand.
Voters still can go in and cast a ballot. But unlike normal, if they vote in a powerless precinct, they’ll be told to drop their ballots into an emergency bin. That container will be taken to a county election board at the end of the day to be counted and tabulated, she said.
“All of our polling locations and county election boards will be able to conduct voting on Election Day and voting at their designated locations,” Mohr said.
OG&E officials are reaching out to county election boards to warn them some polling places will not have power come Election Day, said Brian Alford, a spokesman with the electric company.
“We can’t tell you where those are, but we wanted them to be mindful of that to begin the process of seeking out generators where they may need them,” he said.
Alford said OG&E was working to determine a timeline for statewide restoration, but said some customers could be without power into next week.
More than 500,000 customers lost power during the storm, and crews will be working through the weekend to restore electricity, he said.
The first day of in-person early voting, meanwhile, was under way Thursday across the state.
Oklahoma County Election Board operated its first day of polling using a generator, officials said.
“Precincts don’t need power because ballots are paper, and we’re using ballpoint pens,” said David Glover, who serves as an Oklahoma County Election Board alternate delegate for the Democratic Party.
“As long as there is some light or windows where people can mark their ballots, the elections are going to happen,” he said.
Undeterred by power outages, thousands of Oklahomans waited in long lines to cast ballots Thursday.
Glover said he’s been at the election building off-and-on all week in his delegate role.
“All the lights and computer are humming along,” Glover said. “They’re on a separate heavy-duty generator. They never lost power.”
