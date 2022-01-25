OKLAHOMA CITY — Second Amendment supporters again are focusing on college campuses.
But they acknowledge that it may not be an easy fight to remove restrictions in one of the last remaining no-gun zones in the state, where campus leaders have long thwarted legalization efforts.
“Obviously we are in strong support of it,” said Don Spencer, head of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association. ”We’ll see if the state Senate has the stomach to try to remove this no-gun zone.”
He described opponents in the higher education community as being “just part of the woke crowd that is just concerned that a person being able to use self-defense might be a problem for the university.”
The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 1331, would only allow handguns on campus, and those must be carried concealed. Anyone carrying on campus also would be required to first obtain a handgun license and training. They also could not carry at any event that would require a ticket of monetary value such as a football or basketball game.
Currently, it’s illegal to carry on campus without written permission of a university or college president.
Angela Caddell, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, said that public higher education supports the Second Amendment and gun ownership, but not this measure.
“Our state system of higher education has a clear and united position — we oppose any effort that would alter the current law, which provides the campus president the discretion to determine who can carry weapons on a college or university campus.”
She said the campus president is the best person to consider such requests and the current law is working.
Shannon Rigsby, a public information officer with Oklahoma State University, said the university’s position has not changed on the issue.
“As we’ve done in years past, our choice is to support the current law because it’s working well and allows local control and decisions to be made on campus about the best interests and safety of our students,” Rigsby said.
The University of Oklahoma did not return an email seeking comment.
State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, who authored the measure, said that the Second Amendment should not be infringed upon by government, even at the university level.
“Other states have campus carry currently allowed,” he said. “Their students aren’t more deserving of having their rights of self defense than the students of Oklahoma are.”
But Diane Tipling, a volunteer with the Oklahoma chapter of Moms Demand Action, said in an email that she works on a university campus.
“Anyone who’s ever been on a college campus knows that there are many situations where adding guns to the equation is highly dangerous — whether it’s a rowdy tailgate, a party with alcohol or even a contentious conversation in class,” Tipling said. “My two daughters are in college now, and reckless bills like SB 1331 make me afraid for their safety.”
She said the state needs stronger gun laws to address gun violence.
The gun-control group said Oklahoma has the 12th-highest gun death rate in the country.
