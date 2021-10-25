OKLAHOMA CITY — Two of the state’s education advocacy groups said they’ve received few complaints about a controversial law that critics claim restricts discussions on race and gender in school in an attempt to ban the teaching of critical race theory.
An Oklahoma Education Association spokesman said the group has received no complaints about House Bill 1775, that no personnel are facing disciplinary action and districts continue to teach to the state’s academic standards. The group represents tens of thousands of teachers and support personnel.
A spokeswoman for Oklahoma State School Board Association said her organization also hasn’t had much contact with schools recently regarding the law.
Those comments come after the ACLU and a host of other plaintiffs filed a federal lawsuit last week that declared HB 1775 an “unprecedented and unconstitutional censorship” of school discussions about race and gender. The lawsuit alleges that the law severely restricts discussions without a legitimate justification and uses sweeping and unclear language.
The lawsuit also claims that since HB 1775 became law July 1, some Oklahoma educators have stopped using critically acclaimed books by Black and female authors, such as “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Educators, the lawsuit claims, also have been forced to adapt educational approaches amid fears of running afoul of the law, while mandatory gender and sexual diversity training has now become optional at Oklahoma colleges and universities.
Enid Public Schools has had a related resolution — prohibiting race and sex discrimination in curriculum — on the books since August. EPS' director of special services receives complaints that a violation has occurred and then decides whether it would be investigated.
EPS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dudley Darrow said to his knowledge, the district has not had any formal complaints from parents or teachers.
"I believe the fact that we front-loaded the information before the school year started ... has only assisted with the process," Darrow said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for the State Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday about whether the state agency had been fielding questions about how to implement the new law. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the members of the state Board of Education are among those named as defendants.
Plaintiffs include an unnamed Black Muskogee Public Schools teacher and Chickasha Public Schools principal, who both are members of the NAACP, along with a University of Oklahoma professors group and a group of Black student leaders at OU.
State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, the House author, said Monday he’s heard from a lot of parents who told him they support the measure. West also said the law was not intended to ban critically acclaimed books or restrict schools from using them in curriculum.
If any district has actually done that, “they are 100% doing that on their own,” he said.
West referred additional comment, including a question about the intent of the law, to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, which is representing the state in the pending litigation.
“We too have no idea what a lot of those prohibitions are supposed to mean. And yeah, neither do districts, neither do administrators,” said Megan Lambert, the ACLU legal director.
She said the law’s “broad and vague language” coupled with the language legislators used as they discussed their reasoning for HB 1775 has led to confusion around how to implement it. She also said much of the debate on the state House and Senate floors centered around the need to prohibit certain “Marxist and anti-American ideas” and critical race theory.
The critical race theory movement attempts to examine how race intersects with American society, and how that legacy of racism shapes issues today.
“I don’t know that this is self-imposed (confusion) as much as the inevitable, and, I think, intentional result of vague language intended to stop conversations around race and gender, and it’s not just at the district level. It’s also happening at the university,” Lambert said.
But Lambert said even if lawmakers rewrote the law, it wouldn’t get rid of the lawsuit’s claims of viewpoint discrimination or that it violates equal protection laws by removing conversations around race and gender and texts written from the Black perspective, which disproportionately harm minority students.
