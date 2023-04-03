BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Two eaglets hatched over the weekend at a nest in eastern Oklahoma monitored by the Sutton Avian Research Center, and residents across the state and beyond can watch their progress on a webcam situated near the nest, according to center officials.
Sutton Avian Research Center, located in Bartlesville, announced the hatchlings on Monday, April 3, 2023, after what it called “a weekend with a lot of commotion,” including high winds and fire that created a haze of dust and smoke in many areas across the state.
“Two eaglets hatched and fledged successfully last season, and we are hoping to watch all three eggs hatch and fledge this year!” a released from the center states. “Eagles lay each egg several days apart, but begin incubation with the first egg, so the eggs also hatch several days apart.”
The website with the live video feed is at https://www.suttoncenter.org/live-bald-eagle-nest-camera/.
The eaglets will remain in the nest for about 12 weeks, relying on the mated adults to bring food to the nest and feed them. After about three months, the nestlings turn into fledglings as they learn to fly.
The Sutton center’s first and most well-known project to re-establish the southern bald eagle began in the 1980s with a goal of establishing 10 nesting pairs in the state and now monitors more than 300 active nests in Oklahoma.
