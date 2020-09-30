DOC suspends prison visitation

Oklahoma Department of Corrections is suspending visitation across all state-run facilities. Prison officials said the action was to stop a potential source for COVID-19 spread.
Early in the pandemic, DOC suspended visitation as part of a comprehensive plan to keep inmates and staff insulated from the virus. The agency initiated a scaled-back visitation model this summer when infections decreased across the state. However, DOC recently declared numerous facilities “hot spots” for COVID-19, once again necessitating the suspension of visitation.
To help reduce inmates’ stress from the lack of contact with loved ones, DOC and its inmate telephone vendor are providing all inmates two free 10-minute calls each week.
DOC will resume visitation as soon as possible.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma prisons reported 647 of COVID-19.
In Northwest Oklahoma, there was one active inmate case, 55 recovered, nine in quarantine, one in isolation and five staff positive with one recovered at Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva; eight active inmate cases, 38 recovered, 27 in quarantine and eight in isolation at Enid Community Correctional Center; one who transferred to another facility for isolation, three recovered and three in isolation at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena; and 229 active inmate cases, two hospitalized, 670 recovered, 100 in quarantine, 227 in isolation and 11 staff positive with seven recovered at William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, which is one of three “hot spots” in the state.
The other two "hot spots" are Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington and North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre.
Harp is reporting 13 active inmate cases, with three inmates hospitalized. Another 144 inmates have recovered, while there have been two confirmed COVID-19 related deaths among inmates and two deaths possibly related.
Eleven inmates are in quarantine, and 10 are in isolation. Among staff, there are two actives cases and 15 recovered.
At North Fork, there are 156 active inmate cases, with 14 inmates hospitalized. There have been 22 inmates recovered and one death possibly related to COVD-19. Of the inmate population, 1,733 are in quarantine, with 148 in isolation. Among staff, there are 10 active cases and recovered.
