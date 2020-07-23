DOC cancels prison visitation after COVID-19 spike

Oklahoma Department of Corrections has canceled visitation at all state facilities this weekend after reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.
DOC officials reported 103 cases of the coronavirus across the state, with Lexington Correctional Center the hardest hit.
In the past 24 hours, 87 inmates inside one housing unit at Lexington tested positive for COVID-19, DOC said in a press release issued Wednesday evening. ODOC has placed these inmates in isolation, all of whom reported no symptoms prior to testing.
Earlier in the week, Cleveland County Health Department tested 185 inmates quarantined together after two housed on this unit tested positive during hospital visits. Six tests are pending. DOC staff is working with the Health Department to perform contact tracing on the first two inmates. That investigation will expand to the additional 87 positives.
As a precaution, ODOC also is requesting the Health Department test the remaining inmates at the adjoining Lexington Assessment and Reception Center.
Since mid-March, ODOC staff has followed all guidelines offered by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and Oklahoma State Health Department.
The department followed protocols to combat the pandemic, including screening all staff members before every shift; providing masks to all inmates, staff and visitors; deploying inmate clean teams; limiting transfers and movement of inmates; and ensuring all inmates have access to proper sanitation and hygiene products.
Recently, ODOC deployed a battery of disinfecting foggers, which emit a fine mist of disinfectant across every surface inside a room.
Next weekend, structured visitation will resume on a bi-weekly basis for immediate family members. Visitors must follow all CDC guidelines, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance, symptoms screening and scheduling visits.
