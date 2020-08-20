Dept. of Interior gives tacit approval to two more tribal gambling deals

FILEâ€'Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is pictured during a news conference at the Central Oklahoma PPE distribution warehouse Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The U.S. Department of Interior has given tacit approval to Gov. Kevin Stitt's recent agreements on tribal gambling with two Oklahoma-based Indian tribes. The compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians were "deemed approved" by the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)