Gross receipts to the state increased by more than 25% in July due primarily to the delayed income tax filing deadline, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.
July receipts from all sources total $1.43 billion and exceed collections from July 2019 by $306.1 million, or 27.2%. It marks the second time in six months total receipts have topped those of the prior year.
“While July collections were strong, a different picture emerges when taking into account the delay of income tax filing,” McDaniel said. “The details show the positive bottom line is concealing some less-than-favorable developments.”
With the income tax filing deadline moved to July 15, gross income tax collections were up by $360.5 million, or 106.3%, from the prior year. However, the increase failed to entirely offset the reduction of $414.4 million in income tax collections from April by $53.8 million.
July collections from the gross production tax on oil and gas extraction, totaled $22.9 million, down by $57.8 million, or 71.6%, compared to the same month of last year. The latest employment data show the state shed 16,100 oil field jobs in the past year as prices and demand have fallen.
Sales tax receipts rose by 1% in July, generating $421.5 million and reflecting an increase of $4.1 million from July of last year. Motor vehicle collections contracted slightly in July, down by just less than 1% over the year.
Since the start of the national recession, cumulative gross receipts to the treasury are down by $411.8 million, or 5.9%, compared to the same six months of 2019. Twelve-month collections, an indicator of economic performance over a one-year period, are down by 2.8% with all major revenue streams except corporate income tax and use tax showing a pullback.
The unemployment rate in Oklahoma was reported as 6.6% in June, down from 12.6% in May and 14.7% in April. The seasonally adjusted number of Oklahomans listed as jobless was listed at 116,602, according to figures released by Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. The U.S. unemployment rate was listed at 11.1% in June.
Oklahoma Business Conditions Index in July remained above growth neutral for a second month, following three months of numbers indicating economic contraction. The July index was set at 69, up from 53.1 in June. Numbers above 50 indicate economic expansion is expected during the next three to six months.
July gross collections total $1.43 billion, up by $306.1 million, or 27.2%, from July 2019.
Gross income tax collections, a combination of individual and corporate income taxes, generated $699.5 million, an increase of $360.5 million, or 106.3%, from the previous July.
Individual income tax collections for the month are $551.1 million, up by $230.5 million, or 71.9%, from the prior July. Corporate collections are $148.4 million, an increase of $130 million.
Use tax receipts, collected on out-of-state purchases including online sales, generated $65.9 million, an increase of $7.9 million, or 13.6%, over the year.
Motor vehicle taxes produced $75.3 million, down by $658,083, or 0.9%, from the same month of 2019.
Other collections composed of some 60 different sources including taxes on fuel, tobacco, medical marijuana and alcoholic beverages, produced $145.8 million during the month. That is $7.9 million, or 5.2%, less than last July.
